Filed Under:South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A South Los Angeles neighborhood was awakened early Wednesday morning after police responded to a report that a fumigated home was being burglarized.

capture66 SWAT Surround Fumigated Home In South LA After Possible Break In

(CBS2)

According to Los Angeles police, just before 3:30 a.m., SWAT and hazmat teams were called to a home in the 300 block of East 107th Street on a report that a tented home which was being fumigated had been broken into and the suspect may still be inside.

The home was surrounded and officers donning masks eventually made entry, but found no one inside, police said.

It was still unclear if anyone had burglarized the home or why police were called initially.

To enter a fumigated home, a special breathing apparatus is required. Some burglars will target fumigated homes knowing they will be empty.

In May, a break-in at a fumigated home in Long Beach led to a standoff with police.

