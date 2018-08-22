KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a spree of apartment burglaries in Koreatown that spanned the past six months.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported Wednesday that a man had been caught in connection with at least 21 apartment burglaries dating from February 24 to Aug. 3.

The suspect was not immediately identified. A news conference was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Back in April, LAPD released surveillance video of the wanted man.

Investigators said the suspect was hitting apartment buildings within the same neighborhood.

“We believe he has a skill set to pick locks,” LAPD Capt. David Kowalski told reporters at an April 30 news conference.

After picking the lock to get into the unit, he would steal cash and jewelry. He was able to slip in and out of the unit in two to three minutes without being spotted or running into neighbors. Investigators were trying to determine how the suspect knew that his victims wouldn’t be home.

The man was described as being in his 50s with a slight build. He always wore clothes that made him look like he could be a worker in the apartment building.