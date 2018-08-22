ADELANTO (CBSLA) — A young father is lucky to be alive Wednesday after he was shot three times by men he said were attempting to steal cars in his neighborhood.

It’s a story that is Only On 9.

John told KCAL0’s Nicole Comstock that he ran after the men not realizing they were armed.

“Soon as I was impacted by the bullet I was knocked down,” he said.

The 27-year-old asked us not to show his entire face on camera.

He’s still wearing his hospital wristband. John knows he came close to being killed.

John showed his bullet wounds.

“One in the arm.”

“Two shots in the ribs,” he says, pulling up his shirt. “They didn’t puncture a lung so. I am very thankful for that.”

He was sleeping early Tuesday morning when his sister woke him up to say she saw three men through the window trying to break into their car.

“I started chasing after them,” John said.

He was still groggy at 2:40 a.m. running down his Adelanto street.

When he yelled out to the men to stop, he says one of them turned and began shooting.

“It felt more like a large bean bag exploded in my chest,” he says.

After being shot, he got down and hid behind a car. He said more bullets began sailing across the street shattering car windows and put a hole into the side of his house.

“I probably should have stayed inside,” he says.

In retrospect, he realizes that he put himself in danger by chasing after strangers in the dark.

“It’s always been my character to try to help people out,” he says.

John says he was just looking out for his neighbors and their property.

He ended up being airlifted to a local hospital. Two bullets remain lodged in his ribs.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the initial call for car break-ins as an attempted murder.

“I just feel vulnerable in a way. very low mobility,” John says, “I can’t do a lot of things on my own right now.”

Because it was so dark Tuesday morning, there is only a vague description of the suspects. Officials said the suspect could be black or Latino in their early 20s. They were wearing dark T-shirts and shorts.

Authorities also believe the men got away on foot.