DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Yet another YouTube celebrity is being accused of racism while he was streaming live online, but this time, criminal charges might be in order.

Jewelry Loft owner Shay Chazon told CBS2 News that last Wednesday, one of his employees asked two men who were in his Downtown L.A. store to stop filming.

One of those men was social media influencer and live-streamer Hampton Brandon, whose own phone captured the moment he told the elderly man, “I’ll take your yarmulke off. I love you.”

That’s when Chazon said he stepped in to help.

“On the way out of the door, one of them just punched the older employee in the belly, and the other guy scratched him with something […] in the back of his head,” recalled Chazon.

Security footage shows a man with a backpack punch the man in the stomach and drop his phone, the device that was live-streaming the encounter. The employee then picked up the phone.

Chazon then turned his camera on Brandon.

“You started all of this,” Chazon screams at Brandon through a glass window. Brandon can be seen smiling in agreement. “Sure,” Brandon says.

Brandon then asks the man for his phone back.

“YouTube video at my expense? Bye! Bye!” Chazon yells.

Chazon called police, but Brandon and his partner took off before they arrived. Officers took a battery report. They are in possession of Brandon’s phone.

The video was uploaded to YouTube, which Chazon said caused a deluge of racist, ant-Semitic comments.

Back in May, YouTuber “Asian Andy” filmed the moment he was kicked out an Uber car by a Jewish driver after making jokes about the Holocaust and Hitler.