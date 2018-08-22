STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Move over, Black Card! There’s a new way to show you’ve arrived at the register. America’s most beloved, corporate Italian eatery is stepping up its game when it comes to “all you can eat” deals.

Piggybacking on the success of its “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” promotion, Olive Garden will be offering a “Pasta Pass” that allows the lucky few who get them unlimited amounts of — well — pasta for a whole 52 weeks.

CBS Money Watch reported the passes will be made available to only 1,000 customers for $300. Technically, if one were to maximize the pasta potential by going to Olive Garden every day for a year, it comes out to 82 cents per day. That’ll barely make a dente in anyone’s budget.

The Orlando-based company decided to offer the yearly pass after customers “made it clear” an unlimited eight-week pass offered last year just didn’t cut it, CBS reported. Olive Garden will also be selling 23,000 eight-week passes for $100, which can be used from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

People interested can try to buy either the yearly or eight-week passes starting Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. PST) at www.PastaPass.com. However, they’ll have to be quick with the clicks: the 22,000 eight-week passes made available last year sold out in one second.