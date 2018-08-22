SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a suspect who chased down and then shot a person to death at a San Bernardino apartment complex overnight Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about midnight at a complex in the 1000 block of North Tippecanoe Avenue.

According to San Bernardino police, the suspect was chasing the victim through the complex before firing multiple rounds. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim dead.

The victim’s identity was not released. It was unclear if the shooting occurred inside an apartment.

No motive or suspect information was immediately released.