COOS BAY, Ore. (CBSLA) – A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Southern Oregon early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 2:31 a.m. about 171 miles west of Coos Bay and 243 miles southwest of Salem, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 6.2 miles.

There were no reports of damage or injury and no immediate tsunami warnings.

According to the USGS, 22 people had reported feeling the quake as of 4:30 a.m., including as far away as Portland, more than 280 miles away.