SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA/AP) – A freight train has derailed near Southern California’s Cajon Pass.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweets that 13 tank cars containing an unknown material went off the tracks Tuesday morning roughly a quarter-mile south of the 215 Freeway and at least two are leaking.

The department says surrounding buildings are being evacuated as a precaution, along with transients in an adjacent riverbed.

The location is near the northwest corner of the city of San Bernardino at the foot of the southern side of Cajon Pass, which carries rail and highway traffic over mountains about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the derailment.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)