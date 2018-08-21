TETERBORO, N.J. (CBS News/CBS SF) — A plane reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport made an emergency landing Tuesday at an airport in New York, according to CBS News.

The Gulfstream GLF-4 jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

“Sir, we just felt a tire blow, we may need to come back there,” the flight’s pilot told air traffic control Tuesday, according to LiveATC.net. “We blew a tire, we need to come back, sir.”

TMZ is reporting that the jet’s passengers include rapper Post Malone and his entourage, who were headed to London on Tuesday after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday evening.

It was originally diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, the FAA said.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The craft landed safety just before 4 p.m. local time.

