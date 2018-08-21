PASADENA (CBSLA) — The United States Marshals Service along with local law enforcement authorities were investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Old Town Pasadena Tuesday.

A wanted felon marshals were tracking was shot in the thigh near Union Street and De Lacey Avenue at about 5 p.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the man’s vehicle which had been boxed in by the agent.

Brent Whiting was waiting for his wife and daughter when he saw the whole thing unfold.

“I’m sitting in the car, and next thing I hear was a lot of cars just running right by me, crashing into each other, gunshots,” said Whiting.

After the man was shot, he tried to escape, running towards Whiting.

“I’m just blessed I didn’t get shot in the back by anything,” Whiting said.

The wanted felon then fled into a nearby parking structure busy with people filing out of work. He managed to get an unwitting good Samaritan to give him a ride.

“They were in the parking structure, I think on the third floor,” Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles told CBS2 News. “They drove down, and when he saw the actual police activity, I think that’s when he realized, ‘You know what, this person that just asked me for a ride is probably not somebody who’s really in need of a ride, but more of a need of escape.'”

The driver then exited the vehicle, leaving the man for authorities. He was taken to a local hospital for his gunshot wound.

No officers were injured. It is not yet clear why the man was wanted.