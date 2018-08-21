  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:00 AMCelebrity Page
    01:30 AMThe Game
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:going out of business, Hardware Store, Lakewood, OSH

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Customers of a popular, nearly 90-year-old chain of hardware stores were devastated at the company’s announcement it was closing up shop for good.

“I’ve never seen a store do that, just close down,” said Lindi Yamashita, who found the Lakewood store’s doors closed when she went to go buy sand for her zen garden Tuesday night. She won’t be very zen now. “I’m going to lose sleep over this,” she said.

The Mercury News reported OSH’s 4,000 employees learned of the closures Tuesday. All stores will reportedly be shuttered by the end of this year.

A sign at the Lakewood location said the store would be open again Wednesday, but it’s little consolation for those who have called OSH their home hardware store for decades.

“I grew up in a time when they were mom and pop stores everywhere, right?” said Ron Rodriguez. “That’s the sign of the times.”

The company was founded in 1931 in San Jose and grew to 98 stores on the West Coast. The stores were acquired by Lowe’s in 2013.

The Mercury News reported more information on the possible reasons for the closures would be made available Wednesday.

Liquidation sales will start Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s