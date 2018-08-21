WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after Los Angeles police officers shot at an armed bicyclist in Westlake late Monday night.

According to police, officers were patrolling the area of Ocean View Avenue and South Lake Street a little before 11:30 p.m. when they stopped a man on a bicycle. During the traffic stop, the suspect brandished a handgun, prompting officers to fire on him.

The suspect ran away on foot but was later caught, police said.

Neither the suspect or any of the involved officers were struck by gunfire, according to police. However the suspect was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain.

His gun was recovered at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

It’s unclear if the suspect ever fired his gun. What prompted officers to stop him initially was not disclosed.