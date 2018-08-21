LAX (CBSLA) — Hurricane Lane continues to churn toward Hawaii.

Depending on the storm’s trajectory the islands could be slammed with heavy rain, winds and surf.

As the forecast models appear to be increasingly ominous, folks on the islands are getting more nervous.

“When we woke up we decided let’s just leave,” said Wai Sallas.

Sallas is a Southern California resident visiting his parents on Oahu. He’s traveling with two young kids and trying to get out. But flights out are booking up and getting very pricey.

“There really is no Plan B,” said Sallas. “Hope for the best and if the worst comes, make sure we have the provisions to get through it. We’re supposed to leave on Saturday.”

Meanwhile at LAX Tuesday evening passengers arriving from Hawaii were relieved to have left when they did.

“We’re just lucky to be back and that nothing passed by us,” said a traveler.

“I flew out a day early,” said another traveler.

In Hawaii officials are trying to get word out as early as possible to residents and tourists can make a plan.

“I’m hoping it changes course, but we can’t assume that and have a major problem and say we were hoping. Planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.