INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A 13-year-old boy was wounded after being caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Inglewood Monday night.

The shootout occurred at about 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of West 112th Street and Lemoli Avenue.

According to Inglewood police, suspects were shooting at one another when the victim was hit in the lower back while walking with his mother on the sidewalk, about 10 homes away.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. As of early Tuesday morning, he was in stable condition.

The teen was not the intended target and is not believed to be affiliated with any gangs, police said.

Several vehicles parked on the street were riddled with bullet holes. Authorities later served a search warrant on a nearby home believed to be linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for at least two suspects. It is unclear how many people were involved in the shootout.

This was one of two gang shootings that occurred in Inglewood Monday night. At 5:25 p.m., a shootout occurred in the 900 block of Beach Avenue that left one man dead and two others wounded.

According to police, two Hispanic men opened fire on three black men. One of the victims was killed, the other was struck in the wrist and the third in the leg. All three victims were believed to be in their mid-20s. The suspects fled in a maroon-colored sedan and remain at large, police said.

At this time, the shootings are not believed to be connected.