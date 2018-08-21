HEMET (CBSLA) – Police have found two Hemet children who were abducted last week, possibly by their parents.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 23-month-old Sione Stevens and 8-month-old Akanesi Stevens were taken from their grandparents’ home in Hemet on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s department reported that the children were believed to have been abducted their biological parents, 21-year-old Megan Stevens and 28-year-old Samiuela Stevens, who had lost custody of their children earlier this year.

The children’s grandparents have full custody, the sheriff’s department said.

The two suspects and their children were also possibly in the company of Samui Stevens’ twin brother, Hamani Stevens. The parents and children had last been spotted Sunday in Venice in a 2000 Nissan Altima.

The car, with the two children inside, was located in Tustin at 11 p.m. Monday in the company of four adults, RCSD reports. The children were safely reunited with their grandparents. The adults were not immediately identified.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately disclose whether any charges would be filed in the case.