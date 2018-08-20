Filed Under:Assembly Bill 1782, california, catch a wave, InstaStory, state sport, Surfing

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Surfing is officially California’s state sport.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday signed Assembly Bill 1782 into law, establishing the popular pastime of catching Pacific Ocean waves as the state sport.

The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) and Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon (D-Whittier).

“I am stoked that surfing is now California’s official sport. No other sport represents the California Dream better than surfing — riding the waves of opportunity and living in harmony with nature. Let’s celebrate California by celebrating this iconic sport,” said Muratsuchi.

