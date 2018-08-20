  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit And Run Death, Pacoima

PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating the hit-and-run death today of a man in the Pacoima area.

Paramedics sent to the 9800 block of San Fernando Road about 6 a.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Police told CBS2 that the man was found in the roadway, and that it was unclear how many vehicles hit him or how many suspects were at large.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who was about 50 years of age, according to the LAFD.

pacoima deadly hit n run raw mp4 00 01 22 05 still001 Man Killed In Pacoima Hit And Run

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s