PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating the hit-and-run death today of a man in the Pacoima area.

Paramedics sent to the 9800 block of San Fernando Road about 6 a.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Police told CBS2 that the man was found in the roadway, and that it was unclear how many vehicles hit him or how many suspects were at large.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who was about 50 years of age, according to the LAFD.

