Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Compton, Sideshows, Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol says it broke up two sideshows in Compton and Willowbrook where drivers shut down intersections to perform stunts.

Two crackdowns took place overnight: one at 131st & Broadway in Willowbrook around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, then another at 1 a.m. on Main St. in Compton. Video from both scenes was shared on social media.

The CHP says it towed eight cars that had been blocking the Compton intersection in an effort to keep police and other drivers from reaching the scene on Main St. The agency says anyone involved in the sideshow could be cited for aiding and abetting, although it’s unclear if anyone at either scene was ticketed.

Neighbors in Willowbrook tell CBS2 the sideshows are a common sight at the intersection, and the CHP hopes the overnight crackdown will curb that behavior.

 

