  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMREAL with Diego Mesa
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMDr. Ho Relieves Muscle Pain
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMCBS 2 Sports Central
    3:30 PMThis is LA
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Party, Santa Ana, Stabbing Death', teen stabbing

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old man was fatally wounded and another one was listed in stable condition at an area hospital, victims of a stabbing attack at an outdoor, unsanctioned party in a commercial area of Santa Ana, officials said.

The deceased victim was identified as Andrew Loera of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at 11:56 p.m. Saturday to a cul-de-sac in the 2000 block of South Eastwood Avenue reported a large group of people leaving the scene and witnesses telling them that two people were down in the street.

Officers found the stabbing victims and paramedics rushed them to an area hospital, where Loera was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. The other victim was listed in stable condition.

Santa Ana Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident and ask the public to call (714) 245-8390 with any information.

A motive for the killing has not been determined.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s