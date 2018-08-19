SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old man was fatally wounded and another one was listed in stable condition at an area hospital, victims of a stabbing attack at an outdoor, unsanctioned party in a commercial area of Santa Ana, officials said.

The deceased victim was identified as Andrew Loera of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at 11:56 p.m. Saturday to a cul-de-sac in the 2000 block of South Eastwood Avenue reported a large group of people leaving the scene and witnesses telling them that two people were down in the street.

Officers found the stabbing victims and paramedics rushed them to an area hospital, where Loera was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. The other victim was listed in stable condition.

Santa Ana Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident and ask the public to call (714) 245-8390 with any information.

A motive for the killing has not been determined.

