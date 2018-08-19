  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMGoodbye Dark Spots!
    11:00 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMREAL with Diego Mesa
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMCBS 2 Sports Central
    3:30 PMThis is LA
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Complex, Palmdale, Shooting

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A 28-year-old man was critically wounded this morning in Palmdale, a sheriff’s deputy said.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. in the 38200 block of Fifth Street East, said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

According to sources at the scene, the shooting occurred over a heated argument concerning a parking space at the Desert Village Apartment Complex, with a man being shot in the abdomen.

Witnesses said the man was shot by one of his neighbors, who chased him back to his apartment.

The victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s