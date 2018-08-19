PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A 28-year-old man was critically wounded this morning in Palmdale, a sheriff’s deputy said.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. in the 38200 block of Fifth Street East, said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

According to sources at the scene, the shooting occurred over a heated argument concerning a parking space at the Desert Village Apartment Complex, with a man being shot in the abdomen.

Witnesses said the man was shot by one of his neighbors, who chased him back to his apartment.

The victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

