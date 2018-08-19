CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Concerns about a string of shootings at a popular camping and hiking spot are going to be the topic of a public meeting in Calabasas this morning.

It comes nearly two months after a father was killed while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

All of the camp sites remain closed while deputies continue to look for the person who shot and killed 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette as he was camping with his children.

Since his shooting deputies confirm there have been at least seven other shootings at the park over the last two years.

On Sunday morning state Senator Henry Stern will host a meeting to talk about it.

Lots of people are asking why they didn’t know about the shootings until Beaudette’s death. Wondering when the camp sites will reopen and if the park is safe.

The community meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the main auditorium at King Gillette Ranch. The senator will be there along with members of law enforcement to answer questions.