MONTECITO (CBSLA) — The union representing LA County firefighters has confirmed that the body found in Montecito Saturday was ID’d as Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, an LA County Fire captain missing since Monday.

The Local 1014 chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters posted the announcement to their website Sunday morning.

“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we come together again to stand with a brother’s family and mourn the loss of one of our own,” the message reads. “Brother Habell was found.”

Habell was a married father of three. His wife told reporters Habell had suffered with depression.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.