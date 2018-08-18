SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – Firefighters found an elderly woman dead Friday night in a fire in a cluttered Silver Lake apartment.

The blaze in the 2800 block of West Riverside Drive was reported at about 7:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene to find flames coming from inside the third-floor unit. While extinguishing the fire, crews discovered the victim’s body inside. Her name was not released.

The blaze, which was quickly knocked down within 15 minutes, did not spread to any other apartments in the four-story complex, which has 160 units. LAFD said.

The apartment where the fire broke out was cluttered with “excessive personal storage,” LAFD reports. The unit had a working smoke alarm but no sprinklers.

The coroner is investigating the exact cause of the woman’s death, while the fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.