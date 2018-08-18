UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — One of two high-speed chases in the Southland Saturday ended with a driver rear-ending a woman’s new car.

The first pursuit began just after 8 p.m. Saturday when Los Angeles police were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 101 Freeway near Universal City. The driver swerved between cars at high rates of speed, ultimately rear-ending an SUV near the Barham Boulevard exit.

The suspect jumped out of the Honda Civic he was driving and attempted to run away before stumbling, after which he was taken into custody. His car, however, was still on the move. It started to roll backwards, but drivers waiting patiently on the freeway avoided another low-speed collision.

“I’m a little startled, but I’m OK,” Jennifer Chang told CBS2 News. Hers was the new, white Subaru that was struck.

Less than an hour later, another pursuit ensued on the westbound 210 Freeway near the Baldwin Avenue exit in Arcadia.

Police held off on the pursuit, during which the driver hit a person riding a motorcycle. The motorcycle then gave chase, at times attempting to hit the car.

Police picked up the chase again in the San Fernando Valley. The driver ultimately stopped the car and was taken into custody without incident near Kanan Road in Agoura Hills.