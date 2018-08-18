  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMWyndham Championship H/L
    3:00 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    12:30 PMRams on 2 Pregame
    1:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two others were wounded in a single-vehicle crash on a transition ramp to the 405 Freeway in Irvine overnight Friday.

The crash occurred on the transition ramp from the northbound 5 Freeway to the northbound 405 Freeway at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck carrying three people slammed into a center divider, ejecting all of them.

One person died at the scene, CHP reports. The two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No names were released.

A Sig Alert was issued and one lane was closed, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s