IRVINE (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two others were wounded in a single-vehicle crash on a transition ramp to the 405 Freeway in Irvine overnight Friday.

The crash occurred on the transition ramp from the northbound 5 Freeway to the northbound 405 Freeway at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck carrying three people slammed into a center divider, ejecting all of them.

One person died at the scene, CHP reports. The two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No names were released.

A Sig Alert was issued and one lane was closed, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.