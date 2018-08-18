  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Montecito, Newhall

MONTECITO (CBSLA) – An SUV belonging to a Los Angeles County fire captain from Newhall, who has been missing for five days, was discovered in the Santa Barbara County community of Montecito Friday.

capture48 Missing LA County Fire Captain’s SUV Found In Montecito

Wayne Stuart Habell. (LASD)

The abandoned 2008 Chrysler Aspen belonging to 43-year-old Wayne Stuart Habell was found by a passerby in a rural part of Montecito at around 2 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page.

A search was conducted in the area of the vehicle, but Habell was not found. Montecito is about 75 miles west of Newhall.

Habell was last seen leaving his home in Newhall at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, in the Aspen, the sheriff’s department reports. He was believed to have been headed to work out at an LA Fitness in Stevenson Ranch, his family told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

His wife told authorities he suffered from depression, the newspaper reported.

The married father of three is described as white, 6-feet-tall, 225 pounds with short brown-blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500.

