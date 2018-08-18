CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A Castaic Middle School teacher who went missing earlier this week has been found unharmed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Saturday that 44-year-old Reuben Sherr was found safe. It did not disclose where he was located or why he went missing.

Sherr had last been seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13 at the school, located at 28900 Hillcrest Pkwy. According to school officials, Sherr was on campus Monday setting up his classroom. At some point he left the campus and never returned.

Sherr was new to the district, so many of the staff had not met him.

Sheriff’s investigators said Sherr is from the San Francisco Bay Area, where he previously worked for the Santa Clara Unified School District. He was recruited by the principal at Castaic Middle School.

His last known address was in North Hollywood, where Los Angeles police went to check and did not find him. Acquaintances described his disappearance as out of character, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies said his phones have been disconnected and there was reportedly no family to check with.