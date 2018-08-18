STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday, the third major temblor at the popular tourist destination in as many weeks.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the tremor, the epicenter of which the U.S. Geological Survey reported was 4 miles deep in the northeast area of the island.

There have been at least 460 deaths reported stemming from the massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the island Aug. 5, The Associated Press reported Sunday. Just a week before that, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on the island resulted in 14 deaths.

Another deep, 8.2-magnitude quake also struck off the island of Fiji Sunday, about 174 miles northeast of Ndoi Island. Small tsunami waves have been observed, but no damage has been reported, nor are casualties expected.

