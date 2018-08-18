CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A knife-wielding suspect was fatally shot by police in Culver City Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the corner of Culver and Mentone Avenues.

Officials were called to the location just before 2 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence situation.

A preliminary report says the man with the knife was attacking a family member, believed to be a sister.

The woman ran to get help and to get away from her brother.

Witnesses said they saw the man run down an alley before he was met by police officers in front of an apartment complex.

“My girlfriend was walking out to go to the laundry room of our apartment,” said one man, “and basically we heard like five or six shots and really in rapid succession. And then she ran into the house and said ‘they’re shooting.’ So, she freaked out.”

The man said he came out to investigate.

“I saw what appeared to be a white male on the ground, and it looked like the police shot him,” said the man.

The suspect was declared dead after being transported to the hospital.

The condition of the woman is not known.

