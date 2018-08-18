MALIBU (CBSLA) – A driver was killed when his vehicle went over the side of a major roadway in Malibu Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 11 a.m. on Malibu Canyon Road near Piuma Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to find the victim dead at the scene.

A Sig Alert was issued and Malibu Canyon Road was shut down in both directions for several hours. It was not reopened until just before 2 p.m.

The circumstances of the crash and the identity of the victim were not confirmed.