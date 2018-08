STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – The body of a young adult was discovered Saturday in Stevenson Ranch.

The badly decomposed body was discovered by a church group off Pico Canyon Road, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective told CBS2 at the scene.

The body may belong to a person who went missing six weeks ago, the detective said.

The body has not yet been identified. There was also no word on the cause of death.