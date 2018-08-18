SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — It was a lovely — and many think lucky — day to get married.

County Clerk offices around the Southland were packed with couples looking for that little extra on their special day.

As CBS2’s Laurie Perez reports, couples chose 8-18-18 for a variety of reasons.

The County Clerk’s office in Santa Ana was a vision in white Saturday. And very busy.

“We’re a little stitious,” says Carly Rorem.

“A little, not super,” said her groom Michael Bautista.

Perez was looking for the scoop from all the lovebirds — in Asian culture the number 8 is a symbol of luck and prosperity. In Jewish culture, it’s a sign of life.

For Andrea Campbell, the reasons were more numeric.

“It’s the same way forward and backwards, and if you turn it sideways it’s infinity over infinity over infinity.”

Perez says she also met many couples who just picked the date without any numeric significance. That doesn’t mean they still didn’t take it as a sign.

“In Hebrew 888 is a special number for new beginnings and marriage is a new beginning for everyone. So I think 888 is a perfect representation of that,” said Raul Ayala, standing beside new wife Lauren Englant.

Orange County Clerk/Recorder Hugh Nguyen started planning for the big day months ago. He’s been through special dates before and expected to process 200 licenses and 150 civil ceremonies today — about 50 more of each than a typical Saturday.

“We’ve seen 12-13-14, 12-12-12,” says Nguyen. “Beside our Valentine’s, those combination dates are the busiest time for us.”

If the power of 8 is true and brings good luck, perhaps no one could use that more this day than Lindsay Hoskins.

“I’m actually a three-time cancer survivor and then I just recently lost my dad, in May 11th of this year,” Hoskins said.

She and husband-to-be Cesar Ramirez were unaware of the significance of the date but you better believe they will take it.

“I’m glad to have her,” says Ramirez, “She’s a fighter, I love her to death.”