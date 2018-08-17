EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — The LA Rams are hosting the Oakland Raiders tomorrow in their home preseason opener.

As CBSLA’s Greg Mills reports, there will be some new rules plus some new features at the game.

The Rams are Super Bowl contenders. Their stadium, LA Coliseum, is a work in progress.

While the stadium in Exposition Park is halfway through a major $270 million renovation, Rams fans will notice other changes this season.

For example the Rams ticket policy. Only mobile or physical tickets will be allowed for Rams games. No more “print-at-home” tickets.

One way to get mobile tickets is to click on the Rams app. A couple more clicks and you are set. A cool new feature you will see on your ticket is a suggested gate for you to use to most easily access your seat.

This new policy starts with Saturday’s Rams game against the Raiders.

“Like it says right there: Rams House,” said Rams fan Laurie Santana.

Rams rules in their house. Leave your Gucci bag home. Clear bags only.

“I think that’s a good idea that they did that,” said Santana.

Figueroa will be closed tomorrow from noon to 6 pm.

Get there early and enjoy the Rams Fan Fest starting at 9 am. A popular spot for pics. There is going to be music and interactive games.

“I think I’m not gonna go to work. I’m gonna skip work,” said Santana.