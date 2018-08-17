EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two men who posed as officers and robbed a driver in El Monte late Wednesday night.

At around 11 p.m., a woman was driving westbound at Valley Boulevard, near Garvey Avenue, when a two suspects in a pickup truck tried motioning her to pull over.

When she refused, the suspects drove in front of her car and blocked her, forcing her to stop.

Police said the two suspects exited the truck and pretended to be officers.

One of the suspects demanded her license, prompting her to became suspicious and ask for his police identification. At that point, the other suspect then removed a semi-automatic gun from his waistband and pointed it at the woman while the other suspect reached into the car and grabbed her purse, police said.

The suspects then fled in their truck.

The woman was hurt during the incident but is expected to be OK. The nature of her injuries were not disclosed. The suspects made off with about $600 worth of cash and property, police said.

The first suspect was described as Hispanic, about 20 years of age, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with black hair, black eyes and acne on his cheeks.

The second was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with black eyes and a light complexion. He was clean shaven.

They were driving a white-colored newer-model Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call El Monte police.