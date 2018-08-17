CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Days before the start of classes at a local middle school one of its teachers vanished.

As CBSLA’s Amy Johnson reports, parents arriving to pick up their kids at Castaic Middle School on Friday were concerned about a teacher that seemed to have just vanished.

“All of a sudden he’s missing, taken or just disappeared,” said parent Jowie Evangelista.

School officials sent out an email alerting parents that Reuben Sherr was on campus Monday to set up his classroom but never returned for a teachers breakfast or another staff meeting.

Sherr was new to the district, so many of the staff never met him, and parents and students never got the chance to meet him before he seemed to just disappear.

“We’re kinda worried about him,” said Evangelista.

Investigators say Sherr is from the Bay Area but had recently lived in North Hollywood and was reportedly recruited to work at the middle school.

They say his phones have been disconnected and there is reportedly no family to check with so the school reported him missing.

“Hope he’s OK,” said Evangelista.

The school district is trying to find a long-term substitute to replace Sherr and they are hoping they can figure out exactly where he is.