Filed Under:LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The discovery of several firearms in a vehicle prompted a bomb squad callout to Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning.

capture52 Guns In Car Prompt Bomb Squad Response At LAXAt about 8:45 a.m., a Los Angeles police bomb squad was called to the airport after a rifle, a pistol and several replica grenades was discovered inside a vehicle which had been stopped at a lower level checkpoint, Los Angeles World Airport Police told CBS2.

There were no reports of any terminal closures or evacuations.

All LAX entrances from Century Boulevard and northbound Sepulveda Boulevard were closed during the incident. Traffic from the Sepulveda Boulevard northbound transition ramp to the lower level of World Way North was diverted to the upper level of World Way North.

All lanes were reopened and the police activity was concluded by about 9:50 a.m. It was unclear if any arrests were made.

The exact circumstances of the situation were not immediately confirmed.

