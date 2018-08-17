CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — A small, neighborhood pharmacy and the beloved soda shop inside will close its doors for good after nearly six decades in Canoga Park.

De Soto Pharmacy, which is also home to Jerry’s Soda Shoppe, will close its doors forever Tuesday night. The pharmacy opened in 1959 at the corner of De Soto and Roscoe in Canoga Park.

“I’ll miss this place. It’s a bummer,” one young customer said.

Co-owner David Meyers says they are being forced to close because it’s getting too expensive to operate – rents are on the rise, and so are Medicare fees.

Jerry’s Soda Shoppe, a throwback ice cream bar inside the pharmacy, will be especially missed by customers.

“It’s the old time ice cream parlor that we had when we were growing up,” longtime customer Sonny Goldstein said.

Jerry’s Soda Shoppe was famous for its giant and photogenic ice cream sundaes and milkshakes.

“It’s really bad that they’re gonna close,” one customer said tearfully. “Nobody makes them like they do.”