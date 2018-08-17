  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — A small, neighborhood pharmacy and the beloved soda shop inside will close its doors for good after nearly six decades in Canoga Park.

De Soto Pharmacy, which is also home to Jerry’s Soda Shoppe, will close its doors forever Tuesday night. The pharmacy opened in 1959 at the corner of De Soto and Roscoe in Canoga Park.

“I’ll miss this place. It’s a bummer,” one young customer said.

Co-owner David Meyers says they are being forced to close because it’s getting too expensive to operate – rents are on the rise, and so are Medicare fees.

Jerry’s Soda Shoppe, a throwback ice cream bar inside the pharmacy, will be especially missed by customers.

“It’s the old time ice cream parlor that we had when we were growing up,” longtime customer Sonny Goldstein said.

Jerry’s Soda Shoppe was famous for its giant and photogenic ice cream sundaes and milkshakes.

“It’s really bad that they’re gonna close,” one customer said tearfully. “Nobody makes them like they do.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s