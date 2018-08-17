SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Fifteen wolves who were rescued from an illegal fur farm in the Midwest have been relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in Sylmar.

The wolves, which were rescued by the Lockwood Rescue Center, are now living in the Wildlife Waystation, a nonprofit sanctuary in Little Tujunga Canyon.

After being rescued from what were described as atrocious conditions, they were brought to Los Angeles, the 15 wolves were examined by veterinarians at the L.A. Zoo before being brought to Sylmar, where they were shown Friday to the media.

“By virtue of the fact that they come from a fur farm: fur is fur and you don’t wear live fur, you generally wear dead fur,” Wildlife Waystation Founder Martine Colette said. “So, they would have died and their fur would have been sold. And that’s how some folks make a living.”

At the Wildlife Waystation, the wolves will be able to enjoy living in large, open pens. They will not ever be released into the wild, sanctuary staff said.

It was unclear exactly where the illegal fur farm was located.

The waystation is also home to lions, chimpanzees and alligators. If you are interested in making a donation, click here.