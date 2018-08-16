LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Wild Horse has been sent to the barn.

Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended two games for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the San Francisco Giants.

Giants catcher Nick Hundley received an undisclosed fine by Major League Baseball for his role in the altercation that occurred Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Barring an appeal, Puig will serve the suspension starting on Friday when the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners.

Both Puig and Hundley were ejected from the game.