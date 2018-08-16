CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A woman was killed early Thursday in a fiery crash at the end of a police pursuit out of Culver City.

A chase that started with Culver City police trying to pull a van over on Slauson Avenue ended with a crash into a wall at about 1 a.m. on the Venice Boulevard offramp from the 405 Freeway. Two men and two women, all in their 20s, inside the van had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life.

A woman who had been sitting in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men and the second woman were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A Kia SUV was also damaged in the crash, but it’s not clear how it was involved.

Investigators say they are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.