NEWHALL (CBSLA) – The search continues for a Los Angeles County fire captain from Newhall who disappeared three days ago.

Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, was last seen leaving his home in Newhall at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

He was headed to work out at an LA Fitness in Stevenson Ranch, his family told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. His wife told authorities he suffered from depression, the newspaper reported.

The married father of three is described as white, 6-feet-tall, 225 pounds with short brown-blonde hair and green eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt and plaid shorts.

He left the home driving a black 2008 Chrysler Aspen with California license plate 6KMB757. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500.

