SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man led officers on a wild pursuit Thursday afternoon in Orange County that ended near some restaurants in Santa Ana.

The owner of the Buccaneer Pizza on Grand Avenue by the 22 Freeway said that a man being chased on foot by Orange police officers smashed through the glass of the restaurant and was critically injured. Her two employees inside the pizza place were alright.

She said she was told that the suspect was a felon. It was later reported that he was a 34-year-old parolee who had a warrant out for dangerous drugs..

Witnesses said that the suspect was bleeding and ran from police, heading straight toward Grand Avenue.

“He alone went solo into the street and got up real dizzy and almost was collapsing and that’s when they got to him and put him on the ground,” said Keith Hodges.

The parking lot was blocked off despite the fact that it started in Orange and ended in Santa Ana.

There were bloody clothes and shoes scattered around and yellow markers dotting the pavement where the evidence was sitting.

“They heard all the sirens and the person they were chasing apparently just ran into one of the windows of the Buccaneer and it actually did break and he did get hurt as there was some sort of blood marks on the floor and stuff,” said Buccaneer Pizza owner Eloise McArthur.

Police say the suspect was transported to a loal hospital and is expected to survive. He is in critical but stable condition.