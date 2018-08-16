SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man led officers on a wild pursuit in Orange County this afternoon. It all ended near some restaurants on Grand Avenue by the 22 Freeway in Santa Ana.

The owner of the Buccaneer Pizza said that a man being chased on foot by Orange police officers smashed through the glass of the restaurant and was critically injured.

She said she was told that the suspect was a felon. Her two employees inside the pizza place are alright.

The parking lot is blocked off despite the fact that it started in Orange and ended in Santa Ana.

There are bloody clothes and shoes scattered around and yellow markers dotting the pavement where the evidence sits.

“They heard all the sirens and the person they were chasing apparently just ran into one of the windows of the Buccaneer and it actually did break and he did get hurt as there was some sort of blood marks on the floor and stuff” said Buccaneer Pizza owner Eloise McArthur.

Police say the suspect has been brought into surgery in critical condition.