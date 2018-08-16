  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Police Pursuit Crash, Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A possible auto-theft suspect was chased by sheriff’s deputies Thursday before he crashed into several vehicles and fled into a mobile home community in the Santa Clarita area, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road east of Golden Oak in the community of Newhall, sheriff’s officials said.

At least one person was pulled from the wreckage and taken to nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene into the neighboring mobile home park, where a search was underway.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

