WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A fire broke out Thursday night in an apartment building in West Hollywood, but no one was injured.

The fire was reported at 8:24 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, just north of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze by 8:48 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor who said crews were expected to remain at the scene a while doing overhaul.

The sheriff’s department advised the public to avoid the area.

CBSLA’s Tom Wait was on the scene and reported that there were two units that were affected.

In one case a sheriff’s deputy had to run into one person’s apartment and carry them out.

All 11 units were evacuated.

“We looked out the window and were like ‘oh my gosh. There’s flames.’ We saw kids running and that’s when we were like we need to get out and then we got out,” said witness Austin Reyes.

