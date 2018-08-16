PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say a four-year-old girl was found undressed in a play area of a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Police were called out to the Chick-fil-A at 1700 E. Colorado Bouleveard in Pasadena just before noon, when investigators say the little girl’s mother found her daughter undressed after momentarily losing sight of her, authorities said.

The mom then grabbed her daughter and immediately left the area.

The suspect was arrested after officers arrived on scene.

Investigators say the suspect is mentally disabled and was on an outing with a development services community program.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of harassing a minor. After being evaluated by the Homeless Outreach Psychiatric Team (HOPE), he was subsequently booked and transported to a mental health facility for further evaluation, police said.

The child was released to her parents. Although her clothes were removed, the victim told investigators there was no physical harm.

Paramedics say the family declined medical treatment.