REMEMBERING ARETHA:R&B Legend Aretha Franklin Dies At 76
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aretha Franklin

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Over her decades-long career, Aretha Franklin was a pop culture icon, even to some of Hollywood’s most famous.

Tributes poured in on social media as news of Franklin’s death spread. Franklin died Thursday morning of pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.

gettyimages 139214370 R E S P E C T: Tributes Pour In For Aretha Franklin

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 17: Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

RELATED: ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Throughout her career, she sang and co-starred with an army of Hollywood stars, celebrities and up-and-coming performers.

PHOTO GALLERY: The Queen Of Soul: Remembering Aretha Franklin

Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, which said her “recordings remain anthems that defined soul music.”

Franklin was beloved across the music industry, especially by veterans like Clive Davis, Diana Ross, and Anita Baker.

Her long career also made her an icon among political figures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s