NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Two separate spills this week sent 15,000 gallons of sewage spewing into Newport Bay and closed a large portion of it to water contact.

The Orange County Health Care Agency Tuesday reported that a sewage main break in Costa Mesa sent 7,500 gallons of sewage into the bay. This was followed by a second 7,500-gallon spill which was caused by a sewer blockage in Santa Ana.

A stretch of ocean water from Upper Newport Bay south to North Star Beach has been closed to any ocean water sports, according to the OCHCA. The area will remain closed to water contact until tests deem the water safe.

Last month, a 9,000-gallon sewage spill closed several swimming areas near the Belmont Pier in Long Beach.

For more information on the closure, call 714-433-6400.