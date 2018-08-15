RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Police in Rancho Cucamonga have announced the arrest of a woman for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Brittany Clark, 34, of Fontana was arrested Monday at 2 p.m.. Brett Kuch, 34, of Rancho Cucamonga was also taken into custody.

Clark and Brett Kuch were in a previous dating relationship, according to police.

During a probe, investigators from the Crimes Against Children Division (CAC) found evidence that connected Clark — a teacher’s aide for the past eight years — to the possession/distribution of child pornography.

She was arrested at the United Christian Academy in Rancho Cucamonga and taken into custody.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Clark previously worked at Water of Life Church in Fontana.

Investigators have not found any evidence that Clark had inappropriate photographs of students, or had inappropriate contact with any students during her employment as an aide at either school.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any person who may have been victimized by Kuch or Clark.

Anyone with information regarding Clark is asked to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline,