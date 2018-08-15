LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams have announced new features and gameday details for the 2018 season.

The Rams kick off their home schedule on Saturday, August 18 at 1:00 PM PT against the Oakland Raiders at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details for what fans may expect include:

Mobile Ticketing: The Los Angeles Rams are requiring mobile or physical hard stock tickets for the 2018 season. Print-at-home or PDF tickets will not be accepted at games due to new NFL policies. Fans should save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.

Parking: Limited parking is available in USC Campus lots on a first-come, first-served basis for $50. Pre-paid parking passes are required for all Exposition Lots.

Metro: Due to limited parking, fans are encouraged to take Metro to the game. Fans may buy TAP Cards inside the Coliseum at Gate 21, in addition to Expo Lawn. Tailgating: For the first time, the Rams are partnering with Tailgate Guys to offer fans the ability to rent private tailgating space and turnkey services on the Expo Lawn. Gates: New this year, tickets will include a suggested gate for entry to ensure access to an assigned seat. All gates open two hours before kickoff, with select gates (1 and 28) opening three hours prior to kickoff for fans who wish to visit the Corona Beach House or Rams Party Zone.

Coliseum Access: Due to on-going renovations, there is no public access between Tunnel 5 and Tunnel 9. In addition, Bill Robertson Lane will have restricted access from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Exposition Park Drive. Fans should plan accordingly in advance of navigating around the Coliseum. Clear Bag: The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

MOBILE TICKETING

The Los Angeles Rams are requiring mobile or physical tickets for the 2018 season. Print-at-home or PDF tickets will not be accepted at games due to new NFL policies.

Fans may access their mobile gameday tickets right from the Los Angeles Rams or Ticketmaster mobile app and enter the stadium. Fans should download the latest version of the Rams App.

Fans should save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.

The Rams Mobile App allows fans to manage, send or sell their tickets. Here are step-by-step guides to this process.

CONSTRUCTION ZONE

Due to the on-going renovations of the Coliseum, there is no public access between Tunnel 5 and Tunnel 9 on the street and concourse levels. Unlike previous years, fans will not have the ability to walk all the way around the Coliseum. Given this development, for the first time, tickets will include a suggested gate for entry to ensure access to an assigned seat.

Fans sitting in sections 5H, 5L, 6H, 6L, 7L and 7H should enter the Coliseum at Gate 4 and enter the bowl through Tunnel 5, at which point they will be directed to their seats.

Fans sitting in sections 8H, 8L, 9H, 9L should enter the Coliseum at Gate 8 and enter the bowl through Tunnel 9, at which point they will be directed to their seats.

Fans sitting in other sections should refer to their ticket for entry gate.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION

Parking in Exposition Park and select USC Campus lots are by permit only and there is no public parking in Exposition Park for Rams games. Additional overflow parking is available on USC Campus and the USC Parking Center. USC Gameday Traffic Flow will be in effect for guests driving to the Coliseum (map available here). Please note, drivers may only make right turns onto streets around the Coliseum and USC to enter parking lots.

Parking lots open five hours prior to kickoff and close 90 minutes after the end of the game. Vehicles must exit the stadium parking lots by 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Parking passes may be purchased in advance here: https://www.therams.com/game-day/parking

Limited cash parking lots will be available on a first-come first-served basis for $50 at the following locations:

Downey Street Structure (formerly PSA ) – 3667 McClintock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90089

) – 3667 McClintock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Royal Street Structure (formerly PSD) – 649 W. 34th Street Los Angeles, CA 90089

– 649 W. 34th Street Los Angeles, CA 90089 Figueroa Street Structure (formerly PS2) – 3533 South Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90007

– 3533 South Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 McCarthy Street Structure (formerly PSX) – 620 W 35th St, Los Angeles, CA 90089

Parking in Exposition Park lots are by permit only.

For maps and transportation information, visit https://www.therams.com/game-day/parking.

In addition, the following street closures will be in effect:

New this year, Bill Robertson Lane will have restricted access from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Exposition Park Drive. Only credentialed personnel will be allowed to access the street. Fans should make alternate arrangements to navigate around the Coliseum.

Only credentialed personnel will be allowed to access the street. Fans should make alternate arrangements to navigate around the Coliseum. Starting two hours ahead of kickoff, Exposition Blvd Eastbound will be closed from Vermont to Figueroa . This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game.

. This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game. Starting one hour ahead of kickoff, Exposition Blvd Westbound will be closed from Figueroa to Bill Robertson Lane . This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game.

. This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game. At Halftime of the game, a soft closure will take place at Normandie (local access only) for eastbound traffic on Exposition Blvd . This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game.

. This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game. At Halftime of the game, a hard closure will take place at Wisconsin for eastbound traffic on Exposition Blvd . This will remain closed until one hour and 45 minutes after the end of game.

Fans driving to the game can use Waze for real-time traffic conditions and directions, and official parking lots. Download the free Waze app at www.waze.com/get.

Due to limited parking, fans are encouraged to take public transportation. For people who “Go Metro on Game Day,” the Coliseum is easily accessible from the following Metro stations: Expo Park/USC, Expo/Vermont, and 37th St/USC. More information can be found at https://www.metro.net/riding/gameday/.

TAILGATING & PREGAME ACTIVITIES

New this year, the Rams are partnering with Tailgate Guys to offer fans the ability to rent private tailgating space and turnkey services for groups of 10 or more people on the Expo Lawns. The tailgates begin five hours prior to kickoff and include a reserved location steps from the stadium with tents, tables and chairs as well as a variety of optional services – bellhop and unloading services from a vehicle upon arrival, food and beverage catering services, coolers with ice, satellite television and equipment breakdown.

The Rams will continue to offer a VIP Tailgate for guests wanting an all-inclusive high-end experience. The VIP Tailgate is located at Banc of California Stadium, opens three hours prior to kickoff and includes food, music, TVs airing NFL games, and chances to meet Rams Legends and Cheerleaders.

For more information on these tailgate options, please visit https://www.therams.com/tickets/pregame-hospitality.

There is no tailgating on the USC Campus or USC Campus Parking Facilities during Los Angeles Rams games.

Tailgating is allowed in designated Exposition Park lots (Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, South Lawn and State Dr.) as well as the Gold Lot (adjacent to LAFC). Tailgating is not permitted in the Visitor Parking Structure.

In designated lots, tailgating is allowed only in individual parking spaces, in front or behind each vehicle only. Tailgating equipment must not block pedestrian or vehicle access. The use of multiple spaces without a vehicle is prohibited. A small canopy (not larger than 8’x8′) may be erected in front of or behind each vehicle only.

Full tailgating policies can be found here https://www.therams.com/game-day/parking.

The Rams Fan Fest is located on Christmas Tree Lane in Expo Park on the East side of the Coliseum and opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Activities include the Cedars-Sinai Kids’ Zone, live pregame radio broadcast with 710 ESPN LA, opportunities to sign up and win exclusive Rams experiences, as well as Rams merchandise and concessions available for sale.

The Corona Beach House at Gate 1 opens three hours prior to kickoff and offers premium beverage options and the chance to watch NFL RedZone, showing every touchdown from every game on Sunday mornings and afternoons.

The Rams Party Zone at Gate 28 opens three hours prior to kickoff and includes food and beverage for sale well as shaded areas. New this year, the Rams Party Zone will feature a grab & go marketplace and cocktail bar. Fans must enter through Gates 1 or 28 to access the Rams Party Zone prior to general doors opening.

SECURITY

To ensure a safe gameday experience, the Los Angeles Rams, NFL and USC are working with city, state and federal agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and the FBI, in addition to private security firms.

Gates open two hours prior to kickoff, excluding Gates 1 and 28 which open three hours prior to kickoff for fans who wish to visit the Corona Beach House or Rams Party Zone. For the safety of guests, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has a no re-entry policy. If a guest exits the facility, they will not be allowed to re-enter.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum features enhanced security elements for all events. Metal detectors are installed at all gates and guests will be required to walk through them before entering the stadium.

The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all games at the Coliseum. The Rams strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags, but outlined below is what is permissible. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official clear plastic tote bags are available at ramsfanshop.com or at Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions), or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

For additional information, go to NFL.com/allclear.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Bags, Backpacks or Purses which do not meet Bag Policy guidelines. Hard or Soft Coolers, Baskets, Packages or Containers;

Alcoholic Beverages, Bottles or Cans. (Factory sealed bottles of water, 17 oz. or less, are allowed; limit 2 per person);

Illegal Drugs, Cannabis and Weapons including Firearms, Knives, Explosives, Fireworks, Lighters and Laser Pointers;

Professional Cameras (lenses longer than 3”) and Camera Equipment, Selfie-Sticks, Tripods and Video or Audio Recording Equipment;

Banners, Sticks, Poles, Inflatables, Frisbees, Balls, and Unsliced Fruits or Vegetables;

Umbrellas, Balloons, Strollers, Skateboards and Folding or Beach Chairs;

Pets (Service Animals are allowed);

The Coliseum is a smoke-free environment. Smoking and smoking implements are prohibited in any area of the Coliseum.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment, we ask that fans refrain from the following behavior at all events.

Profanity or other offensive language or gestures, whether spoken, written or appearing on apparel

Smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco)

Intoxication or excessive alcohol consumption or signs of substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Bringing prohibited items into the venue

Throwing of items or liquids

Entering the playing field or court at any time

Fighting or other threatening behavior, including verbal or physical harassment

Failure to retain ticket and/or present it to event staff if requested to do so

Resale of tickets at the venue

Violation of state or local laws

Failing to follow instruction of stadium personnel or stadium policies

Event patrons are responsible for their conduct as well as the conduct of the guests and/or persons using their tickets. Even if Season Ticket Members give away or sell their tickets to a game, the account holder is accountable for the actions of those using the tickets. Accounts can be forfeited partially or entirely for violations of the Fan Code of Conduct.

Failure to comply may result in ejection or arrest.

Fans are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior to management personnel. For assistance, call or text 213-263-4007. Message and data rates may apply.

TICKETS

Will Call is located outside Gate 1 and will open four hours prior to kickoff and closes after halftime. Will Call tickets can only be claimed by the person whose name appears on the ticket envelope. Valid photo I.D. is required. Additionally, at Will Call, fans may purchase tickets to future Rams games if available.

The Ticket Office for guests to resolve ticket issues is located at Gate 29.

Tickets can be purchased at www.therams.com/tickets or by calling 818-338-0011.

For more information about Rams gamedays, visit therams.com/gameday or the Rams Mobile App.